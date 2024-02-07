Carlisle United find themselves in a very different position to the one that they were in late May 2023.

That month saw Carlisle return to League One for the first time in 10 years. At the same time, the club were definitely going to be one of the poorer teams in the division when it came to financial power.

Now we find ourselves in February 2024. The club has been taken over by an American family - the Piataks - and the general future of the club looks bright. But the short-term is not as promising. The Blues are bottom of the League One table, and are effectively 12 points adrift of safety because of their poor goal difference in comparison to the other teams above them.

You couldn't get much more of a 180, both for better and for worse.

The bottom of the League One table Team P Points GD 19 Charlton 30 31 -3 20 Reading 30 31 -6 21* Port Vale 28 30 -15 22* Fleetwood 30 25 -20 23* Cheltenham 28 23 -19 24* Carlisle 30 20 -24 Table correct as of 7th Feb 2024 * relegation spots

The club are desperate for something to change, and Carlisle manager Paul Simpson recently revealed that the club will look at the free agency market, and that funds are available if they find someone that they like.

With that in mind, these are three free agents that Carlisle United should look at signing.

Toto Nsiala

Carlisle have two glaring areas in their squad that need addressing at the moment. Owen Moxon's deadline day departure left a hole in the midfield; they no longer have a player in the middle of the park who can find passes and create chances like he could. But the other is in defence, and that's what Nsiala can help to address.

The former Fleetwood central defender was released by the club in November. That doesn't sound like a promising start to his advertisement as a new Carlisle player, but he'd actually started 11 games for them this season, and was averaging a 6.74/10 FotMob match rating.

The club wouldn't have to worry as much about his fitness, as it should still be at a decent level. But the big plus about him is his aerial ability. Carlisle have been atrocious at defending corners, and his near 70% aerial duels won percentage, as per FotMob, should help that cause.

Jack Simpson

This would certainly be a much more ambitious move, and an admittedly risky one for Simpson. The former Cardiff City player hasn't found a club since being released from the Championship club in the middle of August. The 27-year-old would certainly be a big addition in terms of quality; he's played for the Bluebirds, Rangers and Bournemouth since 2016.

For him, if he were to drop down to a relegation battle in League One, and it didn't work, then it could massively lower his stock. Of course, there's the other side of that coin where he helps them stay up and, all of a sudden, he's a wanted man again.

If the central defender would be willing to agree to a similar weekly budget to the one he was estimated to be on at Rangers - just over £3,000 per week, as per Capology - then the deal would be within the club's financial capabilities.

Alfie Lewis

Now we get on to a Moxon-type replacement.

Trying to do that in the free agent market, in February, is always going to be tough to do, but Lewis could be the man to do it. One of the things that made Moxon the player he was, last season especially, was his ability to find a pass and deliver from wide areas. Lewis - a former West Ham United academy player - found a teammate with 66.7% of his long balls, and 50% of his crosses, which was the best of any centre-mid in the Irish Premier Division, in his last season with Dundalk, as per FotMob.

Lewis probably wouldn't be a starter for Carlisle given the midfield options that they bought in January. But he might help to provide the team with some more consistency with crossing and long-range passing.