3 free-agent goalkeepers Reading FC could sign amid Paul Ince’s latest comments

Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that he expects to bring in a new keeper by Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

It’s an area of the pitch that the Royals have struggled in recently, with current number one Luke Southwood coming in for criticism for his performances this year.

The academy graduate only won his place back in the team for the past two games following an injury to Arsenal loanee Karl Hein. That has left Reading lacking depth and Ince made it clear that a new stopper will arrive in the next 48 hours.

Whilst there’s no indication of who it will be, the new addition obviously has to be a free agent and here we look at THREE potential options…

Orjan Nyland

The former Aston Villa man is currently available and he would bring plenty of experience if he was the one to sign.

As well as winning 33 caps for Norway, he has featured in Germany and England over the years, whilst at 31-years-old he should still have a lot to offer.

That should ensure he is capable of hitting the ground running, which is what the Royals need given their position.

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy

Keiren Westwood

With Ince needing a keeper to make his mark instantly, you would be inclined to look for players who know what the Championship is all about.

So, Keiren Westwood certainly fits the bill. The former Sheffield Wednesday man has spent most of his career at this level and his experience could help the team in what will be a high-pressured few months.

Costel Pantilimon

The main complaint towards Southwood is his inability to dominate his box, but that wouldn’t be a problem with the giant Pantilimon.

Like the other two free agents, he has experience in England, with fans sure to remember him from his time at Manchester City in particular. He has also played in the second tier for Nottingham Forest previously.