3 forwards Sheffield Wednesday could target after interesting Pulis reveal

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a disastrous season so far, with new boss Tony Pulis yet to change the Owls’ fortunes.

Defeat against Nottingham Forest in the week means the experienced manager has picked up just three points from eight games. In the bigger picture, it leaves Wednesday seven points from safety and bottom of the league.

Therefore, the January window is going to be crucial to the Owls’ survival hopes. And, reporter Don Howson has revealed that a striker is sure to be a priority for Pulis, as he claimed the boss isn’t too keen on Elias Kachunga or Jordan Rhodes.

Most fans would expect at least one new attacking addition through the door and here we look at THREE players they should target…

Glenn Murray

Currently on loan at Watford, Murray is expected to return to Brighton in the New Year, and he will then find another club.

Even though he is 37, the target man has scored goals over the years, whilst he has the know-how to help in Wednesday’s dire situation.

On and off the pitch, Murray could be exactly what they need.

Connor Wickham

This move won’t happen until the end of January as Wickham is out injured right now, so it’s a risk in that sense.

However, if he can find his best form, the Crystal Palace man would be an asset for the team, and he has the physicality to lead the line in the way Pulis wants.

Wickham has had a productive loan spell with Wednesday previously, so he knows the club as well.

Keinan Davis

Previously, Pulis’ teams have excelled with a big man up front, and Aston Villa’s Davis fits the profile.

Whilst he doesn’t score enough goals, Jack Grealish has described the player as one of the best he’s played with when it comes to bringing others into play.

So, he could be the focal point that gets the best out of the Wednesday midfield.