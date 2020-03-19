3 former West Brom players you may have completely forgotten about

West Brom have enjoyed a brilliant season so far and when the campaign does resume they will fancy their chances of winning promotion.

Slaven Bilic has done a fine job since taking over at The Hawthorns and he perhaps hasn’t been given the credit he deserved as the Baggies lost their top two scorers from last season in Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle.

So, the recruitment had to be spot on in the summer and it was, with many new additions making a huge impact for Albion over the past few months.

However, that hasn’t always been the case, with some signings just not working out for West Brom – for various reasons.

Here we look at THREE ex-Albion players who you may not have realised played in the West Midlands…

Georgios Samaras

The Greek international first came to the attention of fans in the UK after signing for Manchester City but he is perhaps best known for his six years with Celtic.

After leaving the Glasgow giants, Samaras had another spell in England though, agreeing a deal with Albion.

It didn’t go to plan though, as he featured in just five games before departing.

Chris Wood

The target man is only 28-years-old but he has already had plenty of clubs.

Fans will remember significant contributions at Leicester City, Leeds United and current club Burnley, as well as a decent season at Birmingham when they were in Europe.

But, Wood’s first English club were West Brom but he failed to establish himself as a regular and was forced out on loan for years before eventually leaving permanently having made just 21 league appearances across three years.

John Hartson

Like Samaras, Hartson will be mainly associated with Celtic after starring under Martin O’Neill’s side that won several domestic titles and reached a Europa League final.

Meanwhile, some older fans will remember his time at Arsenal, West Ham and Coventry, among others, in the Premier League.

However, Hartson had a spell at The Hawthorns as well, but he had just one campaign with Albion after leaving Celtic and he was not the player he had been at Parkhead.