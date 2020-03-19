3 former Nottingham Forest players you may have completely forgotten about

Sabri Lamouchi faces a number of important decisions this summer, with a number of players’ futures up in the air at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds remain in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League, with Lamouchi’s men sitting fifth in the Championship with nine league games left to play this season.

Regardless of which division Forest find themselves playing in next term, the club will have to make decisions on those players out of contract at the end of the season.

Ben Watson and Michael Dawson are two experienced players who have played key roles in their bid for promotion, but they are both approaching the latter stages of their career.

The likes of Yohan Benalouane, Michael Hefele and Zach Clough all face uncertain futures at the City Ground too, three players who you’d forgive Forest fans for forgetting all about.

There are even more players who have put on a Garibaldi shirt over the years who Forest fans would have completely forgotten about, and here, we take a look at three of them…

Khaled Al-Rashidi

Al-Rashidi is a player who Forest fans may not have known was on their books in the past.

The Kuwaiti goalkeeper signed for Forest in the 2012/13 campaign – he initially joined the club on trial, but after a first work permit was turned down, a second one was granted in January.

The 32-year-old was named on the bench against Birmingham City in February 2013, but a year later, Al-Rashidi departed the East Midlands having failed to make a single appearance for the Reds.

He was one of many players to fall through their net under the stewardship of Fawaz Al Hasawi.

Kevin Gomis

The French defender arrived at the City Ground on loan from OGC Nice in Janaury 2014, when Forest were managed by Billy Davies for a second time.

The powerful centre-half made only one appearance for the Reds, though, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell where he produced a sloppy performance and received a yellow card.

That proved to be the end of Gomis’ spell in the East Midlands, and he was last seen playing Grand Quevilly in the sixth tier of France after failing to make an impact under caretaker boss Gary Brazil.

Chuba Akpom

Akpom was once regarded as one of the brightest prospects in English football after coming through the ranks at Arsenal, and he joined Forest on loan from Arsenal in March 2015.

The striker failed to hit the ground running on Trentside, though, making a total of seven appearances for the Reds and failing to find the back of the net during a disappointing loan spell in the East Midlands.

Now playing in Greece for PAOK, Akpom’s career has gone downhill after being highly-rated at the Emirates during his youth days, scoring eight goals in 27 games this term.