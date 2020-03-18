3 former Millwall players who you may have completely forgotten about

Millwall are currently right amongst the thick of the Championship play-off race, and like so often in recent years, are benefiting from some shrewd loan signings.

Jayson Molumby, Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett have all been impressive since coming through the door in SE16, but other loan deals haven’t always been so successful at The Den.

Here, we remind you of THREE former Millwall players that you might have forgotten were at the club once upon a time…

Juan Maldonado Jaimez

Juan, who was capped twice for Brazil in 2008, made the short trip across London from Arsenal on an initial three-month loan deal at the beginning of the 2003/2004 campaign.

However, after making just four appearances in league and cup, Juan returned to the Gunners two months later after his services were no longer required – with a number of Lions players returning from injury.

Philip Ifil

The former England U20 defender spent the majority of the 2005/2006 season at The Den across two separate loan spells, in what was his first full year in senior professional football.

But despite appearing 17 times for Millwall, it ended in disappointment for the on-loan Tottenham man, after the Lions finished 23rd and were therefore relegated to League One, ending their five-year stay in the second-tier.

Andros Townsend

The well-travelled midfielder joined Millwall from Spurs in mid-March for the remainder of the 2010/2011 season.

Townsend, who has since won 13 England caps and made exactly 200 Premier League appearances, scored twice in 11 games for the Lions, including a memorable strike in their 3-0 victory at Burnley less than seven days after he signed.