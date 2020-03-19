3 former Coventry City players you may have completely forgotten about

Currently sitting at the top of the League One standings, many Coventry City fans will already be dreaming of seeing their side once again turn out in the Championship again next season after what has been a stunning campaign for the Sky Blues.

Under the guidance of Mark Robins, the Midlands based club have overcome the ignominy of playing at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s Stadium this term to top the third division with just nine games left to play.

Playing an attacking style of play, Robins has instilled an unwavering confidence in his young squad that has seen the likes of Matt Godden, Liam Walsh and Callum O’Hare thrive for the former FA Cup winners this term, thus seeing them go on long unbeaten runs.

Over the years the Sky Blues have certainly had players that have largely failed to make an impact during their time at the club with some being more memorable than others.

Here, we have devised a list of THREE former Coventry players that you may have completely forgotten about….

Chuba Akpom

Arriving on loan as a youngster from Arsenal back in the 2013/2014 season, Akpom was seeking to make a lasting impact for the Sky Blues.

Ultimately the striker failed to live up to his billing as a promising young frontman as he failed to find the back of the net during a short lived spell with the Midlands club.

After just six appearances for the Sky Blues, Akpom made his return to Arsenal, for whom he played just 12 times for throughout his career to date in between heading out on loan on numerous occasions.

The 24-year-old now turns out for PAOK Salonika in the Greek first division, a club he has now played over 60 times for.

Danny Pugh

Something of a Leeds United stalwart, Pugh spent a short spell at Coventry City back in the 2014/2015 season after arriving from the Whites.

A versatile midfield player, Pugh only managed to make seven appearances for the Sky Blues across all competitions in what was an underwhelming spell at the Midlands club for the player.

During his long career, the 37-year-old utility man has turned out for 10 different clubs including Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday over the years.

He now turns out for Port Vale in League Two as he continues to wind down his playing days with a view to hanging up his boots in the not too distant future.

Jermaine Grandison

A strong and powerful centre back, Grandison originally turned out for the Sky Blues between 2009 and 2011, during what was a short lived spell at the Midlands club for the defender.

After coming through the youth ranks at the Ricoh Arena, the defender only went on to appear a total of eight times for the club before leaving in the 2010/2011 season.

He then went on to turn out for Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, with his most successful spell coming with the latter, as he made over 170 appearances for the Shrews across all competitions.

Now a free agent, Grandison has been without a club since March 2017 after being released by Shrewsbury.