3 former Charlton players who you may have completely forgotten about

Charlton Athletic currently sit in the lower reaches of the Championship table, but the side are well-known for their seven-year stint in the Premier League between 2000 and 2007.

During that time, some notable names came through the doors at The Valley, some of which may have completely gone over the top of your heads.

Here, we take a look at THREE ex-Charlton men who you may have had no idea played for the club during their glory days of yesteryear…

Gonzalo Sorondo

The Uruguay international initially joined the Addicks on a loan deal in July 2005 from Inter Milan, after spending the previous two seasons at Standard Liege and Crystal Palace respectively.

He made just seven appearances for the Addicks in his first season, but the club chose to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer of 2006 after he became a free agent.

Predictably, it did not go to plan, and he played just one more time for the club before being released in February 2007.

Jesper Blomqvist

Blomqvist was a well-known name, having finished third in the 1994 World Cup with Sweden, as well as being part of Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning side. He also previously spent time in Italy with AC Milan and Parma.

Although he struggled with notable injury problems in the early 2000’s, Alan Curbishley took a chance on the winger, bringing him to Charlton in 2002. However, he failed to live up to expectations during his time at The Valley.

Blomqvist only made a total of four appearances for the Addicks in over the course of the 2002-03 season, subsequently returning to Sweden in July 2003 as he joined Djurgardens IF.

Jorge Costa

The Portuguese international joined Charlton in December 2001 on a five-month loan deal from Porto, after being frozen out of the first-team by Octavio Machado.

He featured a total of 24 times for the Addicks, playing alongside names such as Luke Young, Mark Fish and Jonathan Fortune in the back-line, which saw a famous phrase coined amongst Charlton fans: ‘Young Fish Costa Fortune‘. He eventually returned to Porto in the summer.