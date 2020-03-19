3 former Birmingham City players you may have completely forgotten about

Birmingham City have endured a mixed season so far, with Pep Clotet’s side one of few who look as though they will have little to play for when the campaign does eventually resume.

In truth, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for Blues as they have experienced a lot of panic over recent years trying to avoid relegation to League One.

When you combine those on-field relegation battles with the off-field controversy that is never far away, it’s fair to say it has been a hectic time to be a Birmingham fan.

With that in mind, there have been plenty of players coming through the door in the past decade and a real high turnover of players.

Here we look at THREE that you will have completely forgot pulled on the Royal Blue shirt…

Gavin Gunning

The left-sided defender had terrible luck at Blues, joining on an initial one-year deal and suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury on his debut in the League Cup.

That ruled Gunning out for the entire campaign and he was released in the summer, meaning the former Dundee United man didn’t even complete one full game for the club.

Papa Bouba Diop

The former Senegal international is fondly remembered by Fulham and Portsmouth fans for how he played for them in the Premier League and that’s where most will remember the powerful midfielder from.

However, he had a brief spell at St. Andrew’s prior to the end of his career. Diop made just two appearances in four months and retired after leaving in January 2013.

Guy Moussi

Another midfielder, Moussi also only had a short spell with Blues.

The Frenchman is mostly associated with Nottingham Forest after making 150 appearances for the Reds over a six-year period.

But, after leaving the East Midlands outfit, Moussi signed a two-month deal at St. Andrew’s and pledged to donate his wages to charity.