3 flaws that could cost West Brom the Championship title

West Bromwich Albion have been at the top of the Championship for a long time, but recent form has seen Leeds United take top spot.

Slaven Bilic has masterminded things at the Hawthorns this season and promotion to the Premier League seems very much a certainty at the moment.

Fairly consistent form throughout has seen the Baggies keep hold of a place in the top two for the most part this season, despite going seven games without a win over the festive period.

Battling with Leeds United for top spot, very much attention has been paid to the Championship title, with talk mainly focused on those top two spaces being rewardedwith automatic promotion.

Take part in our latest Baggies quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who is this? Mason Holgate Gonzalo Jara Cristian Gamboa Carl Hoefkens

The argument of ‘Does it really matter if you win the title?’ remains, but it would be a surprise if Bilic didn’t want to get promoted as champions.

Sitting second behind Leeds after a slight dip in form, the Baggies will undoubtedly fight for the title against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but what flaws could prevent them from doing so?

Lack of goals

A football fan looking at the statistics of Charlie Austin, Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu would argue that all three have done well considering their game time on the pitch, but they have been largely inconsistent.

Robson-Kanu has been the most in-form goalscorer, but it is both Austin and Zohore who have struggled to find the back of the net well enough at times this season.

A lack of goals from Austin and Zohore did lead Bilic into bringing in the likes of Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson during the January transfer window and things have slightly improved, but the Croatian manager will be hoping his goalscorers can return to form.

Discipline

West Brom have had a slight problem with discipline this term and it has come from their two holding midfield players in Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore.

Livermore has been the less troubled out of the two, with Sawyers having missed a chunk of football recently through suspension.

Both players are vitally important to Bilic’s starting eleven, and when they have not been available, it has been clear to see just how important they are.

Whilst Bilic will not want either to stop being passionate and as hard working, they may need to just be sensible in their approach.

Grady Diangana’s return

Seven games without a win over the festive period caused quite a problem at the Hawthorns, and it did seem to coincide with Diangana’s troubling injury problems.

The West Ham loanee has been excellent when available this season, and a spark does seem to be missing when he is not playing.

A superb partner with Matheus Pereira in the attacking line up, Bilic will be hoping to call on the tricky forward soon.