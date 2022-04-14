3 factors that will dictate Joel Piroe’s future at Swansea City

Swansea City may not be eyeing a play-off spot with the season coming to a close but one man who has impressed in Wales has been Joel Piroe.

The forward joined the club back in the summer and despite this being his first season in English football, he has already begun to shine and prove that he can lead the line for the Swans.

With 18 goals and four assists in just 39 Championship games this campaign, he has already proven that he can do the business in the Championship – and now he could be given the chance to prove himself in the top flight too. Leicester are reportedly keen to bring him to the club and he could be seen as a potential Jamie Vardy replacement.

However, Russell Martin will not want to lose him in a hurry – and here are three factors that could dictate where his future lies.

The funds available to the Swans – and whether they can sign a replacement

The first important factor is whether or not Joel Piroe could be replaced if he was to depart. The Welsh outfit would most definitely need to find someone who could step in and fill in in attack if he left and potentially bag the goals for them.

Michael Obafemi has stood in when needed but he too is only at the club on loan. That would leave a big gap in their forward line that would need replacing and whilst Piroe might fetch a decent fee – which could then be used to bring in a replacement – there are likely other areas of the squad that Russell Martin will want to improve.

The question then is whether the funds are there – and whether there are any affordable players they could identify – to sign a player to replace Piroe. If it could be done quite straightforwardly, then that could allow him to move on.

Leicester easing out Jamie Vardy

Another factor is one that Swansea will have no say in. The club currently use Jamie Vardy in attack and have done ever since they won the top flight title.

However, he has spent a large part of the season sidelined with injury and whilst he has bagged ten goals in 18 games – showing he can still do the business – the fact he is now beginning to struggle with knocks and niggles means that it could lead to them phasing him out.

He is 35-years-old after all – so it may be time to find a replacement. If Brendan Rodgers does see the end of the road for the striker, then it could lead to them targeting Piroe as a poacher in the same mould who could come in and replace him. If Rodgers wants to try and keep him a little while longer though, then it means they might not move for him just yet.

Swansea strengthening to push for promotion

If Russell Martin can prove that Swansea are heading in the right direction and can eye a potential promotion either next season or the one after that, then it could convince Piroe to stay.

If the striker feels as though he is playing a part in something big in Wales – like a push for the top flight again with him leading the way – then it could sway him to stay at the club.

That could also depend on the funds available to them. If the Swans see an influx of players leave over the summer, with not many coming in or not much money to made additions, it could lead to him departing. If Martin is allowed to strengthen and really kick on next season though, then that could again keep him at the Welsh club.