3 factors that will determine Reading’s fortunes in season run-in

Despite facing continued mid-table mediocrity, it looks set to be an interesting run-in for Reading.

Mark Bowen’s side are nine points above the relegation zone but eight points shy of the top six, meaning they’re unlikely to be battling at either end of the table.

Even so, their run-in will be intriguing as it is like to give us an insight into how the Royals may approach next season.

Finishing with a flourish is likely to give them a huge boost of confidence ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and may help them work out how they can be successful moving forward.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined three factors that will determine Reading’s fortunes in season run-in…

The form of George Puscas

The summer signing has blown hot and cold this season but appears to back in form at the moment.

The Hungarian striker, who is the Royals’ top scorer in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, has found the net four times in his last six appearances.

If he can keep firing over the next nine games, Reading could finish the season with a real flourish and will feel confident about him leading the line moving forward.

Squad fitness

The Royals have a number of key injuries this season, with the likes of Lucas Joao, Matt Maziaga and Andy Yiadom just a few of the players that have spent time on the sidelines.

Their run-in could easily be defined by how well their squad fitness holds up.

Should Reading lose a number of key players to injury we could easily see some more disappointing performances, however, if they can remain fit they could put a good run together before the end of the current campaign.

The performances of some players facing a potential summer exit

With Reading unlikely to face the threat of relegation or reach the top six, you’d imagine Bowen will experiment a little with his side.

That will likely mean that a number of players that are facing a potential summer exit may have a part to play as the Reading boss assesses whether or not they have a future at the Berkshire club.

The performances of players such as Charlie Adam, Ayub Timbe Masika, and Sone Aluko will likely be a factor in how the Royals finish the season as they look to impress in the opportunities given to them.