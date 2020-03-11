3 factors that will determine Luton’s fortunes in season run-in

For Luton, every game between now and the end of the season is a cup final as they look to avoid relegation back down to League One.

As things stand, the Hatters sit second from bottom in the league table with 35 points from 37 games, currently six points from safety.

But what do the club need to happen in order to achieve their objective?

Here, we look at three factors that could determine what position Luton could finish in come the end of the campaign…

Defensive record

So far this season, Luton have been the poorest side defensively in the division, conceding a total of 71 goals in their 37 matches.

That is eight goals more than the second worst team in the league, Hull City. That has also meant that their goal difference has taken a hit, as it currently stands at -28.

However, in recent weeks, Luton have shown signs of improvement at the back, keeping three clean sheets in their last six matches.

Luton need to maintain that consistency, as results will be easier to come by if they do.

Away record

Luton’s record away from home this term has been nothing short of awful, losing all but four league games on their travels.

That included a streak of eleven consecutive defeats away from the start of October all the way to January.

However, the Hatters have lost just once in their last three away games, which is a slight improvement, but that will have to continue.

In their run in, they come up against two relegation rivals away from home: Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

If their form on the road does not change, it could be the difference between staying in the division and going down.

Six-pointers

Luton come up against the likes of Preston and Leeds in their run-in, which will both be difficult games to get a result in.

That makes their three six-pointers in their last nine games all the more crucial, as they take on Barnsley, Hull and Huddersfield all before the end of the campaign.

Nine points from those matches could change the dynamic at the bottom dramatically, therefore Graeme Jones specifically needs to get his players up more for those ties.