3 factors that will determine Fulham’s fortunes in season run-in

For Fulham, every game is now a must-win as they look to close the gap on the top-two and win automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League.

As things stand they sit in third place, six points behind West Brom in second and seven behind table-toppers Leeds, so these final nine matches could not be of higher importance – starting this Friday night against Brentford.

But what do the club need to happen in order to achieve those promotion goals?

We take a look at THREE factors that will determine Fulham’s fortunes…

Mitrovic

The Whites have relied on the Serbian to step up and win them games throughout the campaign so far so do not expect that to change in the final matches.

He is the league’s top goalscorer with 23 goals so far this season and would be a key part of any team in the second-tier, in fairness to Fulham and their over-reliance on him.

In fact, he has scored just under half of their goals this season and if that form can continue then they will undoubtedly have a much better chance of achieving their goals. If he picks up an injury, however, it could be fatal.

A good run-in

On paper, this may not look like the case, given that they are having to play Brentford, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Brom all before the end of the campaign – four of the toughest matches they could ask for.

However, these matches always seem to bring the best out of Parker’s side, losing just three times to those currently in the top-six so far this season.

It also means that their fate remains largely in their hands. Win these matches and they will give themselves an excellent chance of promotion.

The form of others

That is not to say that other matches do not matter. Whilst they will have the chance to gain ground on both Leeds and West Brom in head to head games, beating both will not be enough on its own to break into the top-two.

Leeds have the easiest run-in of the pack with just one match against the current top-six (Fulham) between now and the end of the season.

West Brom come up against two in Brentford and The Whites, meaning Fulham could well be banking on some upsets in the coming weeks to help reignite their promotion push.