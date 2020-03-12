3 factors that will determine Derby County’s hopes of reaching the play-offs

Derby County are not a million miles away from an unlikely play-off place, after a much improved run form since the turn of 2020.

Under now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Derby were superb last season and managed to come within a whisker of achieving promotion to the Premier League, narrowly losing to Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley.

Having lost the likes of Harry Wilson and Mason Mount over the summer, Derby were forced to rebuild and that was down to Dutch boss Phillip Cocu, who was hired by the club prior to the season beginning.

Cocu struggled over the first few months of the season to find consistent form, and the Rams continued to sit in the lower regions of the Championship table up until New Year.

Form has turned around for the better, and that is not just down to the arrival of the much experienced Wayne Rooney.

Players such as Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn have stepped up their performances of late, and results have pushed Derby closer and closer to a play-off place.

With the final few months of the season fast approaching, we have taken a look at THREE factors that could determine Cocu’s side gaining a promotion spot.

Fitness and injuries

Derby’s squad is relatively small compared to other vying for a place in the play-offs and a host of injuries could rock Cocu’s plans.

Duane Holmes is currently on the sidelines and it has been Louie Sibley who has stepped up to replace the US International, but the youngster is relatively inexperienced, and Cocu will want his experienced senior players fully fit to avoid calling on many more young players.

Defensively, Derby do need to be careful – they are very short in terms of central defenders, having just Curtis Davies, Andre Wisdom and Matt Clarke available at present.

The form of the club’s strikers

It is fair to say that Derby’s strikers have struggled at times for consistent goalscoring form, despite both Waghorn and Chris Martin reaching double figures.

Both the aforementioned strikers will need to keep on scoring, whilst Cocu will be hoping to see Jack Marriott at least chip in with some goals between now and the end of the season.

Failing to find the back of the net on a regular basis leaves too much on the shoulders of the likes of Rooney, Lawrence and Derby’s midfield.

Wayne Rooney’s impact

Rooney has been simply brilliant since joining, performing to a very high standard for his veteran years.

His impact at the club simply cannot be ignored, given that Derby’s form and the form of other players improved when the former DC United man arrived.

Cocu will rely heavily on Rooney for the remainder of the season, and his impact will be key to gaining a play-off place and potentially achieving an unlikely route to the Premier League.