3 factors that will determine Charlton’s fortunes in season run-in

Charlton Athletic’s season started so well under Lee Bowyer but things have since worsened significantly on and off the field.

Sat in the bottom three and having lost four of their last five matches Charlton are staring at relegation, while a dispute between shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and the club’s executive chairman Matt Southall has led to a player registration embargo.

The club claimed that Nimer had resigned, only for the Syrian businessman to claim that he is still involved and that he will now withhold his financial backing until Southall leaves the club.

The EFL have since applied the embargo after confirming that the club’s ownership did not provide proof that it would be able to cover the club’s operating costs until the end of the 2021 season.

On the pitch, the team travel to Hull City on Saturday where they need a win to move out of the bottom three.

Hull have also been struggling and sit just one point above them in the table, but a defeat for the Addicks could leave them cut adrift.

Here are the three factors that will determine the club’s fortunes in the run-in.

Boardroom situation

While results have not been good enough, you cannot look beyond the situation between Southall and Nimer when assessing Charlton’s hopes of getting out of the relegation zone.

It must be a huge distraction for the whole squad and Bowyer, and when you consider that things were beginning to look more stable at the club this will be a huge disappointment to fans.

Both Nimer and Southall want each other gone and whether this will impact Bowyer’s position remains to be seen, but it is hardly the ideal backdrop for a relegation scrap.

Refinding goalscoring form

Charlton have now failed to score in four of their last five matches and unless Lyle Taylor can rediscover his early season form, they will struggle to stay up.

The loss of Conor Gallagher in January has proven a miss, while Jonathan Leko and Macauley Bonne have gone five and six matches without a goal respectively.

Taylor scored a brace in their last win over Luton Town, but Bowyer will be happy to see anyone get on the score sheet when they face Hull this weekend.

Settling on system

Bowyer has been chopping and changing in recent weeks and unfortunately for him nothing seems to be working.

The Addicks have lined up in a 5-3-2, a 4-4-2 diamond and a 4-1-4-1 in recent weeks and none have had the desired effect.

Of course, there is a need to try things when you are down the bottom, but the level of change will likely be creating confusion in the dressing room.