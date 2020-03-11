3 factors that will determine Brentford’s fortunes in season run-in

Brentford can be proud of what they have achieved so far this season but there is no doubt that they will be looking to take it all a step further and complete their push for promotion.

As things stand they sit in fourth place and ten points off the pace for automatic promotion but you would be brave to bet against a team of the Bees’ attacking credentials not making up that gap.

Even if they do not, the play-offs will be there for them but wherever they finish, these final nine games will be key in determining the outcome.

Here, we take a look at THREE factors that will determine Brentford’s fortunes…

Momentum

We saw last season how Aston Villa’s incredible winning run carried them into the play-offs and consequently into the Premier League so building momentum at this stage of the campaign is crucial.

The Bees are still in with a chance of winning automatic promotion, although that will rely on both Fulham and West Brom or Leeds collapsing which, looking at their respective run-ins, does not look too likely.

But after their own clashes with Fulham and The Baggies, Brentford’s final seven games sees them clash with just Preston from the current top-six, so building that momentum should be very possible.

Jansson

The centre-back’s importance to the side has become really apparent during his absence in recent weeks.

Prior to the Wednesday thrashing, Brentford had not kept a clean sheet in any of their previous seven matches, a run in which Jansson played no part at all as he recovered from injury.

As a result, the Swede returning to full fitness as soon as possible could prove crucial in determining how well or badly Brentford finish the season.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Brentford right-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Brentford right-back? Kevin O'Connor Michael Spillane Sam Sodje Sam Tillen

Others finding the net

When you have a front three as strong as Brentford’s BMW, it is rare that others need to step-up – but doing so could be crucial.

Benrahma, Mbeumo and Watkins have netted 46 of the club’s 64 league goals so far this season, with Josh Dasilva contributing an admirable eight to that tally as well.

But away from those four players, no one else has found the net more than once with only eight other players scoring at all in the league this season.

Having found their first league goals on Saturday, however, Emiliano Marcondes and Tariq Fosu both look like they could be trusted to find the net more in the final matches.