3 factors that will define Blackpool’s season from here

As we enter the final few months of the season, it seems that just about every team in the country still has something to play for one way or another, and Blackpool are no different.

Two last-minute winners in the Seasiders’ last two games have lifted the club to 13th in the League One table, 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

With 13 league games left to play this season, that means that Blackpool will feel that they still have an outside chance of securing a top-six spot, and with it a shot at promotion to the Championship, over the next few months.

But will the Tangerines actually be able to be successful in those attempts?

Here, we look at three key factors that could be crucial to Blackpool’s hopes of securing one of those all-important play-off places between now and the end of the season.

Can Critchley settle in quick?

The obvious make or break issue for Blackpool over the next few months, will be whether or not Neil Critchley is able to adjust to his new position as the club’s manager.

It was announced earlier this week that Critchley had left his role as head coach of Liverpool’s Under 23s side to take over at Bloomfield Road from Simon Grayson, following his sacking last month.

This will be Critchley’s first job in senior management, so whether or not he can cope with the added expectation, heavier fixture list and pressure of coping with older, more experienced and opinionated players over the next few months will likely to be crucial to Blackpool’s hopes this season.

If Critchley is able to deal with all that, then the Seasiders may yet be in good stead to make a late push for promotion. If he isn’t however, then Blackpool could quickly find themselves back at square one, and a short trip to Highbury for a Fylde Coast derby with play-off chasing Fleetwood Town in his first game charge on Saturday afternoon could be quite a baptism of fire for Blackpool’s new boss.

Can they get Armand Gnanduillet back fit again?

One player who it seems will surely be vital to any hopes Blackpool have of winning promotion this season, is striker Armand Gnanduillet.

With 15 league goals this season, Gnanduillet has scored 11 more goals than his closest rival for Blackpool’s golden boot this season, highlighting just how important his ability to take chances in front of goal will be to this side over the coming weeks.

The striker has however missed his side’s last three games through injury, meaning getting Gnanduillet fit again has to be a growing priority if they are going to get the goals they need if they are to haul themselves up the table in the fight for promotion.

Indeed, with Gnanduillet’s contract with the club set to expire at the end of this season, you have to wonder whether Blackpool’s hopes of keeping their top scorer at Bloomfield Road beyond the summer, will also rest on their ability to come up with a run that sees them at least look like they can secure a place in the Championship sooner rather than later.

Will Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continue to make an impact?

Ever since his arrival on loan from Leicester City for the rest of the season during the January transfer window, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has certainly caught the eye at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old midfielder has already scored three goals – including a last-minute winner against Bolton – in eight appearances for the club, to help the Seasiders slowly start to pull themselves up the table again.

In what is his first taste of regular first-team football then, it seems as though Dewsbury-Hall is already starting to show the sort of ability and potential required to be recruited by a side such as Leicester.

If he can continue to show that spark of Premier League potential across the rest of the season, that ability to come up with game-changing moments means the midfielder may well continue to be a key figure for Blackpool in any promotion push they have aspirations of making, while also convincing Leicester to give him a loan move to a side at a higher level than League One for next season at the very least.