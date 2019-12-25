3 exits we expect to see at Wigan Athletic in the next few weeks

It has been a difficult start to the season for Wigan Athletic, who will likely feel that their performances should have left them in a better position in the Championship than they currently are.

Paul Cook’s side are caught in the relegation battle and with teams around them starting to find improved fortunes, they need to start getting some results themselves.

The Latics will likely be looking to the transfer market in January to bring in some reinforcements in an attempt to secure Championship survival.

As well as the arrival of some new signings, there are likely to be some players moving the other way during the winter transfer window.

With that in mind, here are three exits we expect to see at the DW Stadium over the next few weeks…

Bright Enobakhare

The 21-year-old joined Wigan on loan from Wolves on transfer deadline day but has had few opportunities and struggled to make an impact for the Latics.

The forward scored six times and provided three assists in 18 appearances for Coventry City last season but has barely had a look in under Cook at the North West club.

Enobakhare has appeared just three times so far this season and you’d imagine that the Premier League club will be looking to recall him to send him out on loan somewhere that will give him a chance.

Joe Gelhardt

The 17-year-old has made nine appearances for the Latics already this season and appears to have turned the heads of some big clubs.

It has been reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, and Chelsea are all battling to sign the forward.

You feel that some of the interested parties may believe that moving for him in January will be key to ensuring they win the race for the in-demand teenager.

Chris Merrie

The 21-year-old has played just 18 minutes of first-team football this season and seems pretty low down the pecking order at the DW Stadium.

The best thing for Merrie’s development now would surely be regular senior minutes, which is not something he looks likely to get for the Latics.

You feel the club may look to send him out on loan somewhere to get that in the second half of the season.