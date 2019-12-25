3 exits we expect to see at West Brom in the next few weeks

West Brom currently lead the way in the Championship and boast a healthy 11-point lead over third-place in the race for automatic promotion.

Albion have been outstanding this season and they have lost just once by the halfway stage and are on course to hit the 100-point mark.

Therefore, January isn’t as pressing for the Baggies as it may be for some other clubs and boss Slaven Bilic will not be panicking about trying to bring in new players.

However, he may be forced into the market if he loses members of his current squad and there could be a few departures in January from The Hawthorns.

Here we look at THREE players we expect to move on next month…

Ahmed Hegazi

The Egyptian international suffered an injury that disrupted his pre-season and he has been unable to win his place back with Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi excelling in the heart of the defence.

Whilst Hegazi would still be great cover, he was left out of the squad against Brentford on Saturday after having a row with Bilic and that would suggest there’s no way back for the centre-back.

A January transfer would bring in a decent fee for Albion and give Hegazi the chance to play regularly elsewhere.

Nathan Ferguson

This is not what Albion fans will want to hear but the reality is that the club have a big decision to make about Ferguson in the New Year.

Ferguson is stalling on signing a new contract and with his current deal up in the summer this will be Albion’s last chance to cash in on him if he doesn’t agree an extension.

Premier League clubs are interested and there will be fears that the academy graduate’s head has been turned.

Rekeem Harper

This season has not gone to plan for Harper who will have expected to kick on after committing his future to Albion in the summer.

The young midfielder isn’t in Bilic’s plans right now but he proved last season he has a lot to offer at this level, so a January loan move seems inevitable and it could suit all parties.