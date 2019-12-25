3 exits we expect to see at Swansea in the next few weeks

The opening of the January transfer window is just around the corner and Swansea City’s Steve Cooper could be a very busy man.

A late 1-0 win at Luton Town over the weekend put Swansea back into play-off contention. Andre Ayew scored his eighth goal of the season to give Swansea a second-straight win in the Championship, boosting them to 7th – level on points with Brentford in 6th.

It marked the midway point in the season and a mixed one it’s been for Cooper’s side – an unprecedented start saw them emerge as early contenders for promotion but the wheels quickly fell off and have continued to do so, although back-to-backs wins and into 7th is a respectable mid-way mark.

There’s plenty for Cooper to ponder ahead of January, and here we take a look at three players who could depart the club:

Yan Dhanda

Dhanda, 21, is one of the most exciting prospects at Swansea. A forward player capable of playing in midfield or attack, he’s so far made seven Championship appearances for Cooper – two more than he made in the whole of last season.

But his progression seems to be halting with his omission from nine of the last ten games – he was more involved earlier in the season but is struggling to even make the bench now, which suggest that Cooper doesn’t feel he’s ready for the first-team yet.

Perhaps a loan-move is the best thing for Dhanda. He’s definitely got talent and some time on-loan in the second-half of the season could be hugely beneficial to the Englishman.

Tom Carroll

This man has nearly 100 Swansea appearances to his name but only three in the Championship this season. He’s fallen woefully out of contention under Cooper – he’d not started a game until the draw against Blackburn earlier this month, in which he was sent-off.

He missed the next game through suspension but was left out of the side that travelled to Luton. The 27-year-old’s time at Swansea may well be up and he could be the first to walk out of the door in January.

Kristoffer Nordfeldt

Nordfeldt is another player who’s dropped down the pecking order this season. The Swede’s only appearances this term have been in the Carabao Cup and for Sweden – with Freddie Woodman arriving in South Wales over the summer, Nordfeldt has since been number two.

He’s only made 24 league appearances for Swansea since signing in 2015 and by now he could be wanting a move away. He’s good enough to be a number goalkeeper and it’s likely that he’ll be moved on in January, if not then the summer – Cooper probably wouldn’t hesitate in letting the 30-year-old depart.