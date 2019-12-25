3 exits we expect to see at Sunderland in the next few weeks

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the season that many Sunderland supporters would have originally hoped for this season in League One.

The Black Cats were left frustrated last season as they fell to a late defeat against Charlton Athletic in their Play-Off Final at Wembley last season.

But any hopes of Sunderland going one better this season have been dashed relatively quickly. They’re now sat 13th in the League One table heading towards the New Year.

Phil Parkinson has only won two games since taking charge of the former Premier League side, and plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful are understandably growing frustrated.

This poor start to the season could result in potential exits for some of Parkinson’s squad as we head towards the January transfer window, which could make or break Sunderland’s season.

We take a look at THREE exits we expect to see at Sunderland in the next few weeks.

Aiden McGeady

It’s already been revealed by Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson that McGeady has been told he can leave the club in the January transfer window.

An incident on the club’s training ground seems to be one of the main reasons as to why the Sunderland boss has come to this decision, but it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before the Irishman leaves the club.

You would imagine that McGeady is likely to be one of the highest earners currently at the club, and he’s likely to have plenty of potential suitors for his signature in the New Year.

Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka

The youngster burst onto the scene earlier this season, as he scored a late equaliser against Coventry City earlier this season, and he would have been keen to feature on a more regular basis after that goal.

But that hasn’t been the case for Kimpioka, who has made just four substitute appearance so far in this year’s league campaign, which will be frustrating for the forward.

He’s behind Will Grigg, Marc McNulty and Charlie Wyke in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, so he could be heading out on loan in the January transfer window to find regular game time in senior football.

Bali Mumba

The young midfielder is yet to make an appearance for Sunderland’s first team this season, and will know that he isn’t part of Phil Parkinson’s plans for the near future.

With the likes of Luke O’Nien and Connor McLaughlin in front of him in the pecking order at right-back as well, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll feature much for the Sunderland first team this term.

At the age of 18, he could certainly benefit from having regular game time in senior football to further his development, so a loan move could be the best move for both parties involved in the New Year.