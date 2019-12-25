3 exits we expect to see at Reading in the next few weeks

Reading have had a rather inconsistent first-half of the campaign and will be hoping to do better over the next few months as they look to break into the top half of the Championship.

There has been a lot of change to the Reading side over the last few months, and that’s due to the introduction of Mark Bowen as manager of the first-team.

The Welshman has brought players such as Chris Gunter and Garath McCleary back into the side, whilst youngsters Josh Barrett and Danny Loader have found it hard to get in the match day squad.

Here are THREE exits that we expect to see at Reading in the next few weeks…

Danny Loader

Loader looks to be on his way out this January, with the forward still not signing a new deal with Reading. This was always likely to happen ever since his move to Wolves was cancelled on deadline day of the summer transfer window. Since then, Loader has hardly played for the senior side, and it looks like the striker is set to go elsewhere.

There has been interest from a number of different clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United who reportedly want to bring him to Old Trafford. It won’t be a surprise for anyone to see him leave the Royals, but it will a be a bit disappointing that the supporters didn’t get to see him play more often.

Joao Virginia

The keeper on loan from Everton hasn’t featured since a Carabao Cup game against Wolves. In all truth, it has been a disastrous loan spell for the youngster, and his mistakes cost Reading valuable points earlier on in the campaign.

It looks like the keeper should expect to be recalled by the Toffees over the course of January and then the Premier League side can make a decision on the next steps of his future.

Josh Barrett

Barrett was a very promising talent at the start of the season and would have hoped to have been given more of an opportunity under Mark Bowen since the boss came into the club. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and it’s only right for him to go out on loan during the second-half of the campaign.

He can’t stop developing if he’s to have any chance in the first-team and the only way he can continue to progress is by going to a League One side and being of use to them for half a campaign. He’d be highly-sought after and it would leave him in good stead for next season.