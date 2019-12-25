3 exits we expect to see at QPR in the next few weeks

Queens Park Rangers currently sit in 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table, and the club will be looking ahead to the January transfer window to bolster the squad’s ranks as the second half of the season approaches.

Despite pre-season predictions that the West London side would be in a relegation battle once again, the Hoops occupied the play-off places at the beginning of October.

Since then, it has gone downhill – as the R’s have accumulated just ten points from their last eleven league games.

The blip in form has seen Mark Warburton’s side slide down the table, and although funds were limited in the summer, the R’s boss may be trying to convince Director of Football Les Ferdinand and the club’s board that reinforcements are needed to give the team a welcome lift going into 2020.

In order to do that, the books need to be balanced – it may become more likely in the next few weeks that players will leave Loftus Road.

Here we look at three potential departures that we expect to see at the club in the upcoming transfer window…

Conor Masterson

The 21-year-old centre-half is likely to be sent out on loan by the club, with Mark Warburton confirming this last week in an interview with West London Sport.

The Irishman signed for QPR in the summer on a free transfer from Liverpool, but has yet to feature in any capacity for the Hoops during his time at the club.

It could be likely that Masterson is loaned out to a League One club to aid his development, before returning to fight for his place in the team next season.

Ebere Eze

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been Rangers’ best player this season by a considerable distance, with his nine goals and four assists alerting Premier League clubs, with Tottenham showing serious interest.

It has been reported by various sources in the last month that the North London club have shown the most interest for Eze’s services, as the youngster has plenty of potential and has represented the England under-21 side.

Tottenham fanzine Lilywhite Rose stated earlier this month that both clubs are currently in discussions over the player, which may make Eze’s departure inevitable.

Charlie Owens

The 22-year-old is another young player that could leave on loan during January, having only featured twice for the R’s this season in the Carabao Cup.

Owens signed a new two-year deal at the West London club during the summer, with the club seeing the defensive midfielder as part of their long-term plans.

However, he has not been able to force his way into the first-team picture, making a loan spell more likely. He spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, making just two appearances in total for the Chairboys.