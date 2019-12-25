3 exits we expect to see at Portsmouth in the next few weeks

As the January transfer window approaches for Portsmouth, Kenny Jackett will be analysing his squad in detail to see which players he thinks may benefit from a move away from the club.

It is one week until the market opens, and Pompey currently sit in 10th place in League One, and there are positives that Jackett will take into the window, as the staff consider what moves they are going to make in the next few weeks.

New additions at left-back and centre-half are a priority for the manager, but he will also have to deal with the players who have not featured as much as they would have wanted, as they may be considering their future at the club.

Here, we look at THREE potential exits that are a possibility during the January transfer window for Portsmouth…

Andy Cannon

The attacking midfielder has struggled for playing time this season, and has said in recent weeks that he has been considering his options ahead of the coming transfer window.

Cannon has made 11 appearances this season for Pompey, but did feature in their last game against Ipswich Town.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the player will want assurances that he is part of Kenny Jackett’s plans. If not, the chances are he will seek new pastures next month.

Luke McGee

The goalkeeper has formally been given permission by Kenny Jackett to leave the club, after finding opportunities hard to come by in the past two seasons.

McGee has dropped behind Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass in the pecking order, and chances for the 24-year-old do not look likely if he stays.

He has made 55 appearances for Pompey in total during a three and a half year spell at the South Coast club.

Matt Casey

It is likely that the club will try to pursue another loan deal for the 19-year-old centre-back, who spent time at Havant & Waterlooville previously, but was sent back to Fratton Park after just two games.

He recently had a trial at National League side Yeovil Town which fell through, with Kenny Jackett confirming thereafter Casey would remain at the club.

However, the youngster will find it hard to dislodge the current centre-backs that are in the team, so another loan spell at a club further down the pyramid seems likely.