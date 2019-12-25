3 exits we expect to see at Oxford United in the next few weeks

Oxford United have had a very positive first-half of the season that will see them go into the next few months battling for promotion to the Championship.

The Yellows are hoping that they keep their impressive form over the Christmas period and eventually climb into contention for the top two positions in League One.

They’ve shown they can compete with the best in the division, and managed to beat top of the table Wycombe on the weekend.

Karl Robinson’s side may want some funds available in January and that could mean some outgoings. Here are THREE exits we expect to see at Oxford United in the few weeks…

Nico Jones

This would be on a loan deal first and foremost. He signed a professional deal at the start of the season and needs a move away to get some more first-team experience before making a serious challenge for the Oxford United first-team. He’s got a lot of potential but it’s all about him being ready when called upon.

Jones spent eight years at Fulham and would have played with some of their academy products who have gone onto make it in the big time. He’s played first-team football for Oxford at the end of last season, and will now be hoping that in the future he can become a mainstay in the side.

Jamie Hanson

At 24-years-old, he’s really not playing enough football and the amount that he’d have liked so far this season. He again either needs a transfer to a side that will play him or a loan move to try and enhance his chances of making it in the Oxford squad next season.

He had a lot of potential at Derby, but needs to go on and fulfil that. Yes, he’s had injuries but you can’t have any regrets in football and the best thing for him would be to find somewhere where he could get some game time.

Can you get 100% in this Oxford United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What year did John Mousinho join Oxford? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Fabio Lopes

This again would be a loan move. He’s one that has a lot of talent and is very highly-rated around the club. He’s from Portugal and made his first-team debut when he was just 16-years-old, which shows that there is potential for him to have a very bright future ahead of him.

He signed a three-year deal with the U’s in 2018, so it would be the perfect time for him to go and strengthen up and get some decent game time against some men rather than other youth products. A loan move to another league would be very productive for him.