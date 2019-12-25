3 exits we expect to see at Nottingham Forest in the next few weeks

Nottingham Forest are enduring their worst run of the season over the last few weeks, but the Reds are still well placed to mount a potential promotion challenge over the rest of the campaign.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side got off to a strong start to the campaign, having secured nine wins and suffered just three defeats during their opening 17 Championship matches, which left them in fourth in place in the table just five points adrift of the automatic promotion places following a 4-0 win at QPR.

However, since then the Reds have lost three of their last five matches and picked up just two points from the last 15 available, and that has seen them drop out of the play-off places, which will have increased the need to make changes to the squad in the January transfer window.

Here then, we take a look at THREE exits that we expect to see at Nottingham Forest over the next few weeks…

Chema

Despite being a surprise selection to start at left-back in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town, Chema is one player that could be set to leave the City Ground during the January transfer window, which would see him depart the club having only arrived in the summer from Levante.

The 27-year-old’s move to Forest has not worked out as well as he would have been hoping for, with the defender having been limited to just four Championship appearances during the first few months of the campaign, due to the form of the likes of Michael Dawson Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

Chema struggled to for most of the game in the unfamiliar position at left-back against Huddersfield, and with the prospects of starts in his natural position looking slim he could be set to return to his native Spain in January, having been linked with a move to Almeria.

Can you remember the outcome of Nottingham Forest’s last 16 Boxing Day matches?

1 of 16 What was the score when the Reds played Norwich City at Carrow Road back in 2003? 1-0 1-1 0-1 2-2

Claudio Yacob

Yacob has found himself completely frozen out of the Reds’ first team by Sabri Lamouchi during the opening months of the campaign, with the experienced midfielder yet to feature for Forest in the Championship so far this season and his prospects of securing any game time looked very limited at the moment.

The 32-year-old made 16 appearances for the Reds last term, but he has failed to have any impact on the side this season, with the likes of Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Ryan Yates, Alfa Semedo, Tiago Silva and John Bostock all ahead of Yacob in the midfield pecking order.

That means that Yacob will be likely to be wanting to secure a move away from the City Ground in the January transfer window, as he looks to secure some regular game time during the second half of the campaign, with a move away looking like the best outcome for both parties.

Michael Hefele

Hefele is another player who could be set to leave the City Ground during the January window, with the defender having missed the first half of the season recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered in his last appearance for the Reds in their New Year’s Day win against Leeds United last term.

The 29-year-old made 15 Championship appearances for the Reds last season having arrived at the club from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2018, but since his injury Forest have brought in the likes of Michael Dawson, Tobias Figueiredo and Chema, as well as Joe Worrall returning from his loan spell at Rangers.

That means the centre-back is likely to find it very difficult to get back into the Reds’ starting line-up during the second half of the season when he returns to full fitness, which means a January move away might be the best option for him to get back playing.