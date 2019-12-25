3 exits we expect to see at Millwall in the next few weeks

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will no doubt be relishing the prospect of tinkering with his squad in the upcoming January transfer window, with it offering a great opportunity for the former Derby County boss to assess his options.

Much of the club’s success this term has been down to the attacking contribution made by right winger Jed Wallace, with the ex-Portsmouth man having racked up a highly impressive eight goals and six assists so far.

Whilst in the more defensive third of the pitch, experienced shot stopper Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for the Lions since arriving from Ipswich Town this summer.

As well as looking to strengthen his injury ravaged squad, Rowett will also be seeking to offload several of his fringe players in the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at THREE exits that we expect to see at Millwall in the next few weeks….

Tom Elliott

The towering forward is likely to be on the move this January, with his season having largely been curtailed due to injury so far.

With Rowett possessing a good amount of striking options at present, it seems unlikely that Elliott can muscle his way back into the Millwall starting eleven after such a long period on the sidelines, with the likes of Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson having moved ahead of the striker in the pecking order.

Aiden O’Brien

The versatile forward has found game time hard to come by at the New Den this term and could be set for a move away from south London in order to increase the amount of game time that he is currently being afforded.

With just five starts to his name in the league this term, the opportunity to move away from the club on either a permanent or temporary basis could be too good to turn down for a player who is now into his prime years as a professional.

Jason McCarthy

The 24-year-old could certainly do with a temporary spell away from the New Den for the duration of the second half of the season, as it would provide McCarthy with some much needed game time once he returns from injury, as his appearances are likely to limited due to the form of Mahlon Romeo.

His versatility makes him an attractive option for many a Football League club, and a short spell away from Millwall could help him to really kick start his career in south London after a challenging start.