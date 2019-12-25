3 exits we expect to see at Leeds United in the next few weeks

The January transfer window is just around the corner now, with Leeds United weighing up whether to stick or twist with their squad as they search for promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds have performed exceptionally during the first-half of the season, opening up an eight point gap to the play-off places ahead of Boxing Day’s meeting with Preston North End.

It’s a significant gap and if Marcelo Bielsa’s side can hit the ground running for the second-half of the season, they’ll hope to end a long exile from the Premier League.

Moving to bring new players to Elland Road in January might help them, but it isn’t looking likely that Andrea Radrizzani will be throwing money at Bielsa’s squad.

Exits are much more likely, with a couple of obvious candidates to be moving on in 2020.

We look at a trio of those…

Jack Clarke

Clarke is on loan at Leeds from Tottenham, but his return to Elland Road has seen him make zero impact.

Two starts in the League Cup came back in August, but he’s managed only 19 minutes in the Championship since then, with Clarke way down the pecking order in terms of wingers.

Reports have already suggested he will be heading back to Spurs, who are under a new regime with Jose Mourinho.

Whether Mourinho has Clarke in his plans remains to be seen, but nobody is benefitting from this loan deal.

Eunan O’Kane

O’Kane remains contracted at Elland Road and is continuing to work his way back to fitness after a leg-break during last season’s loan spell with Luton Town.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t see O’Kane as part of the picture, but Leeds obviously have a duty of care with a player that has had such a serious injury.

They’ll surely do all they can to find O’Kane a new club in the New Year.

Lewie Coyle

Finally, we expect to see Coyle finally complete his permanent move to Fleetwood Town in the January transfer window.

The right-back has had three separate loan spells with Fleetwood since his last appearance for Leeds, who look prepared to cut ties with him in the New Year.

Fleetwood looks his likely destination, with Coyle making over 100 appearances for the Cod Army and impressing boss, Joey Barton.