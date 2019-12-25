3 exits we expect to see at Ipswich Town in the next few weeks

Ipswich Town sit third in League One and very much have promotion on their minds as the second half of the season begins.

Paul Lambert’s side have been largely consistent in terms of results and performance this term, winning ten and drawing six of their opening 20 games in League One.

Results of late have decreased though, with back-to-back defeats coming in the league to Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth.

Sitting third in the league, Ipswich have a game in hand over Peterborough, who sit second placed.

Much of Ipswich’s success has come down to performances from the likes of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, who have impressed.

It is expected that Lambert will look to bolster his squad options come the January transfer window, but WE have looked at three players who could be set to leave the club.

Aristote Nsiala

27-year-old DR Congo international Nsiala arrived from Shrewsbury Town to Ipswich in 2018 and the centre back was a regular figure in the Championship last season, featuring in 22 league games. However, since dropping down to League One following relegation last term – Nsiala's playing time has become very little. Just a handful of league appearances this season and a further five in cup competitions has seen the defender fall down the pecking order and it would be very much in his best interests to pursue a move away from the club. A loan move to someone like former club Shrewsbury could be exactly what Nsiala needs to kick start his career once more or perhaps a cut-price permanent deal.

Jordan Roberts

Much like Nsiala, Roberts found more playing time in the Championship last term and has gained just one league appearance this season.

Featuring in four cup games for Ipswich though, Roberts has three goals – making his impact a very good one and it could be that a number of League One clubs below Ipswich look to make a move for the under played Watford born winger.

A loan to Lincoln for the second half of last season did not work out well, and it is expected that the winger will now look to find a way out of the club in January.

Ben Folami

Australian born striker Folami arrived on English soil in 2017 and made four appearances in the league for Ipswich during the 17/18 season.

Playing time has been hard to come by this term, making just one EFL Trophy appearance, whilst the striker has featured more regularly for the U23 side.

The 20-year-old would benefit from a loan move to any of the other League One clubs, whilst dropping down to League Two may see him gain some valuable playing time.