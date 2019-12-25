3 exits we expect to see at Fulham in the next few weeks

With Fulham having been one of the Championship’s most consistent sides thus far, many could be forgiven for thinking that Scott Parker would be keen to hold onto his current squad at all costs.

The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney have provided some of the club’s best moments so far, with the duo leading the charge for the Whites in the scoring stakes.

Both Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert have added a new dimension to the west London side’s attack, with both players often cutting inside to great effect from wide areas, thus providing great support for Mitrovic in the final third.

However despite finding their shooting boots and being largely solid in defence, the Whites will still be keen to trim down their overpopulated squad in the coming weeks.

Here, we take a look at THREE exits we expect to see at Fulham in the next few weeks….

Kevin McDonald

One player who looks increasingly likely to be heading for the exit door is Scottish midfielder Kevin McDonald, with the 31-year-old having found his game time largely limited this campaign due to the likes of Stefan Johansen and Harry Arter.

At his age, the experienced midfielder needs to be playing regularly and as a result he should be seeking a move away from west London in the upcoming transfer window.

Luca De La Torre

Another midfielder who we expect to be on the move this January is American youngster Luca De La Torre, with the playmaker having only made one Championship appearance so far this term.

There is sure to be a plethora of clubs that are interested in taking the 21-year-old on loan, with a temporary spell away from Craven Cottage sure to be the next logical step in the player’s overall development.

Maxime Le Marchand

One other man who could well be heading for the exit door is 30-year-old French defender Maxime Le Marchand, with the versatile player having found his game time limited heavily by the form of Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson this term.

His spell in English football has been far from memorable and as such he could well be seeking a move back to mainland Europe in the near future, particularly as he has been largely out of favour since Parker took charge.