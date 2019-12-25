3 exits we expect to see at Derby County in the next few weeks

Derby County reached the play-off final under Frank Lampard last season, but have made an underwhelming start to their new campaign under Phillip Cocu.

The Rams currently 17 in the Championship table – eleven points outside the top six – and are without a win in their last six matches.

Cocu will probably be looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer to give Derby the best possible chance of getting their season back on track, but this could mean some players leaving the club too…

With this in mind, here are THREE exits we expect to see at Derby in the next few weeks…

Ikechi Anya

Ikechi Anya hasn’t featured for Derby in a competitive match since the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Fulham in the 2017/18 season.

The 31-year-old is currently out with a calf injury that he suffered in the Rams’ final pre-season friendly against Rangers back in July and no time frame has been set for his recovery.

It’s difficult to see him playing for Derby again and given that his contract at Pride Park is due to expire at the end of the season, it’s very possible that he could depart the club in January.

Florian Jozefzoon

Florian Jozefzoon has struggled to make an impact for Derby since joining the club from Brentford and it seems as though a January exit could be on the cards.

The 28-year-old has made ten Championship appearances for Derby so far this season, but he hasn’t started a league game since for the Rams the beginning of October.

The wideman has only been included in the matchday squad twice in the last eleven matches and has clearly failed to impress Cocu, with the Dutchman giving youngster Morgan Whittaker chances ahead of him.

With Wayne Rooney set to arrive at the club in January, that will surely see Jozefzoon pushed further down the pecking order and he could well end up leaving the club.

Jack Marriott

Marriott scored 13 goals for Derby in all competitions last season, but the striker has found himself in and out of the starting line-up since Cocu took charge at Pride Park in the summer.

The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances for Derby in the Championship season, but he’s scored just one goal and ten of his league outings have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Given that he’s shown on several occasions that he’s good enough to make an impact in the Championship, you imagine that Marriott will be extremely frustrated with his lack of game time and he may want to leave the club in January.