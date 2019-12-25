3 exits we expect to see at Charlton in the next few weeks

Charlton Athletic currently sit in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship, with their most recent result a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

It has been a disappointing two months for all concerned at the club on the pitch, and with no wins in eleven league games, the Addicks are slipping further into relegation trouble.

With the injury crisis at the club still taking a hold, Lee Bowyer will be looking for some reinforcements in January to replenish numbers in the squad.

That may mean that loan players may be sent back to their parent clubs if their injuries are serious – which will free up an extra spot for Charlton, with the maximum amount of first-team loan registrations per club limited to five.

Here are three potential exits we could see at Charlton over the course of January…

Beram Kayal

It is a case of what could have been for Beram Kayal, as the on-loan Brighton man has had a nightmare with injuries since moving to Charlton on a temporary basis this summer.

The Israeli international has featured six times for the Addicks in the space of six months, and recently suffered another serious injury which required surgery, and that could end his time at the SE7 club altogether.

Kayal has returned to Brighton for his rehabilitation, and it has been revealed in London News Online that Lee Bowyer plans for the midfielder to return cut the loan spell short in January.

Jonathan Leko

Leko is another on-loan player that could be returning to his parent club in the upcoming transfer window, after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury against QPR at the weekend.

With the initial prognosis not looking good, Lee Bowyer has said it is looking likely that the 20-year-old attacker could be on his way back to West Bromwich Albion.

He has scored five times so far this season for Charlton, providing a further four assists, and a potential departure could prove to be a tough blow for the club.

Junior Quitirna

The 19-year-old, who was born in Guinea Bissau, has been touted as one of Charlton’s brightest prospects, and could benefit from a loan spell in League One or League Two to aid his development.

He broke into the first-team earlier on in the season, featuring for the Addicks in their Carabao Cup defeat to Forest Green Rovers at the Valley, playing a total of twenty eight minutes.