3 exits we expect to see at Cardiff in the next few weeks

As 2019 draws to an end it’s time for football managers to outline their January transfer plans, and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris will be a busy man.

In his first transfer window as Cardiff boss, Harris will have plenty of work to do.

It’ll be mostly outgoings with the ex-Millwall manager claiming earlier in the season that he needs to reduce the wage bill before he can bring anyone in, and we could see a fair few depart the Cardiff City Stadium next month.

Harris hasn’t changed all that much in his time in charge but he has made a few tweaks, and a few players have fallen out-of-favour under the 42-year-old.

Tidying up the wage bill after Neil Warnock’s antics, there are several players who could either depart the club permanently or on-loan for the second-half of the season, and here we take a look at three players who we expect to leave in January:

Omar Bogle

If there’s anything that Cardiff have too many of, it’s strikers. Harris has eight first-team strikers at his disposal and he’ll no doubt start there as he tries to trim the club’s wage bill.

One forward who’s not been in contention this season is Bogle. He’s not yet started a game under Harris and has been left out of the last five match day squads – with only one goal in 11 Championship appearances this season, the 27-year-old could well be on his way next month.

Isaac Vassell

This is another striker who’s fallen right down the pecking order this season – Vassell has only featured twice for the first-team in the Championship this season, having been involved with the development squad too.

His style of play is similar to Bogle’s in that he’s a pacey forward who likes to run in-behind defences, but Harris has no place for that in his Cardiff team and Vassell could well join Bogle in leaving the club next month – a loan-move is also a possibility for Vassell but at 26-years-old, it might not be that beneficial.

Gavin Whyte

Whyte got his first appearance for Harris when he came off the bench in his side’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United earlier in the month. That was his 15th Championship appearance of the season having been a prominent figure under Warnock, but not so much under Harris.

He kept a place on the bench against Preston over the weekend but didn’t come off it and now with January approaching, the 23-year-old’s future is at a crossroads.

He’s a sprightly young player and so a permanent move away from Cardiff is unlikely, but a loan-move for the second-half of the season is more than probable.