3 exits we expect to see at Bristol Rovers in the next few weeks

League One outfit Bristol Rovers are currently in the midst of a mid-season transition, with the club having been left reeling following Graham Coughlan’s decision to leave the club in favour of a move to Mansfield Town.

The 45-year-old Dublin born manager left the Gas sitting in the lofty heights of fourth place, meaning that the club’s incoming newly appointed man at the helm, Ben Garner, inherits a team that are well on their way to achieving a play-off finish this term.

Much of the club’s success this season has been due to the goals supplied by star striker Jonson Clarke-harris, with the former Rotherham United man having netted an impressive eight goals in his first 12 league outings.

Aside from the striker’s contribution, only Tyler Smith has really come close to scoring anywhere near as many as his teammate, perhaps suggesting that Garner will look to strengthen his attacking options during the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, it is likely that the newly appointed boss will be seeking to trim what is a well stocked squad and as such we have drawn up a list of THREE exits we expect to see at Bristol Rovers over the next few weeks….

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

One man who could well leave the Memorial Ground on a temporary basis is 24-year-old full back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, with the former Huddersfield Town man having struggled for fitness and subsequently game time this term, it would be fair to say that the likelihood of him departing on loan is a possibility.

A temporary spell away from the club would do the defender the world of good, with his game time likely to be limited due to the fact that the Gas have played with wide midfielders as opposed to full backs for much of the campaign so far.

Cameron Hargreaves

The young midfielder could also be another name to depart on loan, with the 21-year-old having only been afforded 17 minutes of playing time this term, a spell away from the club seems to be the next best step in his development as a professional.

With competition for places being extremely high in central midfield, it is unlikely that Hargreaves will get much game time at the Memorial Ground right now.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Given the aforementioned form that he has shown this campaign, it would be highly surprising if a bid wasn’t forthcoming for the 25-year-old striker in January, with several clubs from higher up the pyramid having been linked with a move for the player in recent weeks.

It is unclear whether the player himself would be open to a move or not, however it is fair to say that most players at League One level dream of playing at a higher level one day.