3 exits we expect to see at Bristol City in the next few weeks

There is just one week to go until the January transfer window opens, and the focus for Lee Johnson and his staff will soon be on which players Bristol City are looking to bring in, as well as the players that may benefit from leaving the club.

The Robins have dropped out of the play-off places down to 9th in the Championship after the most recent round of fixtures, with three consecutive losses taking their toll on the team’s league position.

Although this season has been mostly positive for the BS3 outfit, recent results for Bristol City may have got Lee Johnson thinking if reinforcements are needed in January.

The festive period is also a time of reflection, and Johnson will be deciding which first-team players he feels would benefit from a loan spell away from the club.

Here are three players that may potentially be heading on their way out next month…

Sammie Szmodics

The 24-year-old has been touted for a loan move elsewhere for the past two months, as he has not been able to get a run in the team for the Robins so far this season.

Szmodics has made just four appearances in total for Bristol City this term, playing a total of 107 minutes of league football.

Lee Johnson has previously admitted that a loan move until the end of the season may be the best option for the attacker, with Huddersfield and Hull City showing their interest.

It was also reported in the last week by the East Anglian Daily Times that Ipswich Town were keen to enter the race for Szmodics, but it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old would drop down a division.

Antoine Semenyo

The 19-year-old is an exciting prospect at Ashton Gate, with Lee Johnson rating the attacker highly.

The Robins boss has said that another loan move for the talented forward is a possibility, as Semenyo has made just three league starts for the club this season, with a further six appearances coming from the bench.

It has been reported that Newport County are interested in taking the young starlet on loan for a second time.

Rodri

The Spaniard was signed in October by the club on a short-term deal until January as cover in the striker position, after Benik Afobe’s ACL tear earlier on in the season.

The club has an option to extend the contract of the former Granada and Sheffield Wednesday man until the end of the season, but the 29-year-old has not made the impact that Lee Johnson was hoping for during his time at Ashton Gate.

He has made four appearances for the Robins, and just one start. At this moment in time, it looks likely that he could become a free agent once again.