3 exits we expect to see at Brentford in the next few weeks

Brentford go into the busy festive fixture schedule sitting in the final play-off place in sixth, and looking ahead into the upcoming January transfer window, Thomas Frank may be considering who will stay and who will leave the club.

The recruitment team at the West London club that consists of Phil Giles, Rasmus Ankersen and Lee Dykes will all be analysing which potential additions the squad need to see through their push for promotion in the second half of the season.

That will also mean that players are bound to leave Griffin Park, especially if they are not getting the playing time they desire.

Here are three potential exits that we could see at Brentford this January:

Said Benrahma

The Algerian winger was subject to interest from Aston Villa during the summer, with Brentford holding firm as they valued their player at £20 million.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Dean Smith is planning to make another bid for the 24-year-old in January.

The Times also reported in their print edition that Tottenham Hotspur were monitoring the winger, and may also join the race for the Algerian in the transfer window.

Brentford have known to cash in on star players in previous windows, so it could be another case of that in January. The difficulty would be finding a replacement at short notice.

QUIZ: Do you know where these 15 ex-Brentford players are playing now?

1 of 15 Who does Jake Reeves play for now? Bradford City AFC Wimbledon Swindon Town Plymouth Argyle

Tom Field

The 22-year-old left back has had chances limited this season, and may be sent out on loan once again to aid his development this January.

The Kingston-born defender has spent time at Bradford and Cheltenham Town respectively over the last two seasons, but has only managed to make twenty appearances combined at both clubs.

The last time Field featured for the Bees in the Championship was back in February of last season, making an appearance off the bench against Aston Villa at Griffin Park.

Mads Bech Sørensen

The 20-year-old Dane has been at Brentford since 2017, signing from Superliga club AC Horsens. He has made eleven appearances for Brentford in that time, including one this season against Luton Town. He has made the bench this term on eight occasions.

With the club not having a traditional academy setup, Sørensen has had to feature for the B side when not in the first-team squad. The recruitment team at the club may look at what has happened with Marcus Forss at AFC Wimbledon and send out Sørensen on loan to improve his experience of senior men’s football in England.