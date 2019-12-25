3 Bolton wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Bolton Wanderers are starting to see light at the end of a very long dark tunnel, as Keith Hill’s side continue to build on some impressive recent showings.

The Trotters are still bottom of the League One table, but they are just two points adrift of Southend United as they look to survive in the third tier.

Bolton started this year’s campaign on -12 points due to their well-documented off-the-field problems which played a part in their relegation from the Championship last term.

But they’ve taken points off of the likes of Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers this season, so it’s clear to see that they can challenge the very best in League One on their day.

It could be an interesting and potentially season-defining January transfer window for Keith Hill’s men as they look to keep the pressure on the teams around them in the relegation zone this term.

We look at THREE wonderkids that will fancy their chances of breaking through to the first team on a consistent basis in 2020.

Dennis Politic

Politic is one of Bolton’s most highly thought of young players heading into the New Year, and it seems as though it’s not just the League One club that think that.

It’s been previously been reported by Football Insider that both Wolves and Aston Villa were interested in landing his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

The winger has made 17 appearances so far this season for the Bolton senior team, and he’s recently been used as an impact substitute under Keith Hill.

Ronan Darcy

Football Insider have previously claimed that Darcy is being linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers ahead of the January transfer window.

The youngster was a key player for the Trotters senior side in the early stages of this year’s campaign, but has struggled for consistent game time since they signed a number of senior players.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see other clubs register their interest in Darcy, as Bolton aren’t exactly in the safest of positions financially.

But he could be tempted to give it until the end of the season before departing, as he could still play his part in their survival bid this term.

Matthew Alexander

Alexander hasn’t had much of a chance with the Bolton first team, with Remi Matthews keeping him out of the starting XI for the majority of this year’s campaign.

But when called upon, Alexander has shown that he’s a more than worthy option to have between the posts for Keith Hill’s men as they battle to survive in League One.

He kept a clean sheet against Coventry City earlier this season, and also saved a penalty against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.