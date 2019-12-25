3 exits we expect to see at Birmingham City in the next few weeks

With the transfer window set to open next Wednesday, Birmingham City will unquestionably be looking to bolster their squad at St Andrew’s.

Currently 15th in the Championship standings, the Blues could potentially put themselves in a fantastic position to push on during the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign if they get their recruitment spot on.

However, in order to facilitate signings, Birmingham may first have to let a number of players leave the club in January.

Given that head coach Pep Clotet currently has a sizeable squad at his disposal, it would not be at all surprising if he decides to cut ties with several individuals.

Here, we take a look at three exits we expect to see at Birmingham in the next few weeks…

Jonathan Grounds

Loaned out to Bolton Wanderers last season, Jonathan Grounds would have been aiming to force his way into Clotet’s starting eleven after returning to St Andrew’s in the summer.

However, this unfortunately hasn’t been the case for the defender as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Kristian Pedersen.

Yet to make an appearance for the Blues during the current campaign, it would be somewhat of a shock if Grounds opts to stay at the club in January as he could benefit from playing regular, first-team football elsewhere.

David Stockdale

Having lost his place in the side last season to Lee Camp, David Stockdale was loaned out on three occasions by the Blues before returning to the club in the summer.

Limited to just one appearance this year, the 34-year-old is now the club’s third-choice shot-stopper due to the recent emergence of Connal Trueman.

With Stockdale’s contract set to expire next summer, Birmingham may be keen to seal a fee for the former Fulham man as doing so could allow them to re-invest in January.

Cheick Keita

Since joining Birmingham in 2017 from Italian side Virtus Entella, Cheick Keita has failed to make a positive impression at St Andrew’s.

With just 11 Blues appearances in all competitions to his name during his time at the club, the full-back ought to be considering his future next month.

By making a permanent exit from the West Midlands, Keita could potentially revive a career which has stagnated somewhat in recent years.