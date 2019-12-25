3 exits we expect at Sheffield Wednesday in the next few weeks

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into the January transfer window looking to build on their strong first-half of the season by consolidating their play-off place.

The Owls currently sit in third place after a strong unbeaten run stretching to six games as they saw off Bristol City on Sunday afternoon. Garry Monk has overseen a great change at Hillsborough since being appointed in September, lifting the club up to the play-off places and making the side much harder to beat.

Having joined Wednesday in September, Monk has inherited a side that he couldn’t make any changes to, meaning he will be looking forward to January knowing he can strengthen in areas that he feels necessary.

With players sure to come in, there are players who will be sure to go out at Wednesday as Monk moulds his squad. Here, we take a look at three players who we expect to be making an exit from Hillsborough in January…

Sam Winnall

The former Barnsley striker has been a bit-part member of the side this season as Garry Monk turns to other options to play up front. Monk typically plays with forwards who can lead the line well and link up with other strikers using their physical presence, which Winnall lacks compared to the others in his position.

Having made just seven appearances this season, Winnall has scored once when he turned in a Barry Bannan cross in Monk’s first game, showing that he is deemed as surplus. His first-team prospects have taken a huge hit after Jordan Rhodes hit a stunning hattrick last week against Forest, pushing him further down the pecking order.

Along with this, Winnall’s contract is out in the summer and he hasn’t done enough to warrant a new deal from the club.

Joey Pelupessy

The Dutch holding midfielder has struggled to make any impact under Garry Monk this season as Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee, Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson get the nod over him each week.

Wednesday have a number of first-team players out of contract and they will have to prioritise who they renew the deals of heading into the New Year. It would be extremely surprising to see the Owls renew his deal over other more influential first-team players, so he could well move on for next to nothing next month, or sign a pre-contract agreement to leave in the summer.

Morgan Fox

The Wales international has been in solid form at the back for Wednesday, finally finding consistency in his role by making regular starts and putting in strong performances.

He had come in for strong criticism in the early stages of the season after not really showing levels of performance worthy of starting, but in recent weeks he has transformed into a very solid left-back.

At present, he has started 12 league matches in a row and has been an important part of the Owls defence that has tightened up massively.

With these solid performances has obviously come interest from rivals, with Nottingham Forest and West Brom both eyeing up a potential move for him, according to TEAMtalk. Fox is another player out of contract in the summer and with no offer currently on the table, it seems like the time could be right for him to make a move.