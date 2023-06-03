Sunderland is a football club that has had many players come and go through their doors.

Throughout the club’s history, they have been a team that has made some high-profile signings, as well as seen some high-profile departures.

The Black Cats have had players come in and make big impacts on the football club, while they have also had some underwhelming ones who will no doubt be forgotten about.

Ex-Sunderland players that are surprisingly still playing

Here at FLW, we have looked through former players who have played for Sunderland, and it may come as a surprise that they are still playing football in 2023.

Steven Fletcher

It's difficult to forget that Sunderland used to have Scottish international striker Steven Fletcher leading their line a few years ago.

The forward joined the Black Cats in 2012 from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that cost the club a hefty £15m fee.

The Scotsman stayed with Sunderland for four years before he left the club in 2016 to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer, via a loan with Marseille.

The forward played over 100 games for Sunderland, managing to score 23 goals. Fletcher was never really a prolific goalscorer at Sunderland, and he never hit the heights of his Wolves days.

It may surprise many Sunderland fans that the forward is still playing professional football to this day. Now 36, Fletcher is playing for Scottish Premiership side Dundee United, where he played 29 times across 22/23 and scored eight goals.

Is Stephane Sessegnon still playing?

Another former Sunderland player who is still playing football in 2023 is attacking midfielder Stephane Sessegnon.

Sessegnon played for the Black Cats from 2011, when he joined from PSG, and stayed on Wearside for two years before he left for West Bromwich Albion.

During his two years at the club, he fell just short of 100 appearances in all competitions, making 97, contributing with 18 goals and 20 assists.

In his short time at the club, Sessegnon was somewhat of a fan favourite on Wearside, and it may surprise some of the Sunderland supporters to find out that their former player is still playing now.

At the age of 39, Sessegnon is playing for Sirens FC in the Malta Premier League.

Craig Gordon

The final player that is still playing in 2023 and may surprise you as a Sunderland fan is goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Gordon had a decent spell at the Stadium of Light between 2007 and 2012 after joining the club from Scottish side Hearts.

During his five years at the club, he played 94 times for Sunderland and had a big role while the club was in the Premier League.

He left Sunderland in 2012 and took a career break for personal reasons, but he returned to football once again in 2014 and signed for Celtic.

This was a very good spell for the Scotsman, who stayed at the club for six seasons and won many trophies along the way. Gordon departed Celtic Park in 2020 and re-signed for Hearts. At the age of 40, he is still playing for the Scottish club.

His contract at the club doesn’t expire until 2024, and it is likely he will see out the final 12 months at the football club.