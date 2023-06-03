Stoke City suffered an underwhelming campaign in the Championship this year.

The Potters were stuck in mid-table under Alex Neil, ultimately finishing 16th in the standings.

The team ended the season 16 points adrift of the play-off places, falling further behind the race for promotion compared to 12 months ago.

Neil will be hoping that the summer transfer window can be used to improve the first team squad to the extent that a top half finish next season can be a realistic target for the club.

Stoke City players you won't believe are still active

Focusing elsewhere here, though, we look at three former Stoke players that you won’t believe are still playing in 2023…

Cameron Jerome

Jerome signed for Stoke in the summer of 2011, joining from Birmingham City following the team's relegation from the Premier League.

The forward made 50 appearances for the club during his three years in Stoke.

The now 36-year-old’s time with the Potters came to an end in 2014 when he signed for Norwich City.

Since his departure from the club, he has gone on to play for the likes of Derby County, MK Dons and Luton Town.

In 2023, Jerome signed for Bolton Wanderers, where he has so far featured 10 times.

Is Richard Keogh still playing?

Keogh came through the academy at Stoke, breaking into the first team squad in 2004 but never featuring in the side.

A move to Bristol City in 2005 was his first major breakthrough into senior football, but he has had a storied career in which he has appeared for several sides in English football, as well as becoming an Ireland international.

The defender has played for the likes of Carlisle United, Coventry City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, among others.

The centre back most recently made the switch to Ipswich Town, where he helped the team earn promotion to the Championship last season.

Glenn Whelan

The Irishman played for Stoke from 2008 to 2017, becoming a central figure of the team throughout its stint in the Premier League.

The midfielder made nearly 300 appearances for the club, and established himself as an Ireland international during this period.

Following relegation to the Championship, the now 39-year-old departed Stoke for Aston Villa.

However, Whelan is still competing in the lower echelons of English football having signed for Bristol Rovers in 2021, helping the team gain promotion to League One during his time at the club.