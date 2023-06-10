Reading's Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen has a big job on his hands this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One.

They may have some decent assets at their disposal with the likes of Tom Holmes and Tom Ince likely to be key players next season if they stay, but there's plenty of work to be done in the transfer market to add a sufficient amount of depth and quality to their squad.

Nathan Baxter is one of the first players to have been linked with a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium ahead of the upcoming window - and he could be one of many signings this summer with pretty much every position needing to be addressed.

Ideally, they need to be bringing in players they can sell on for a sizeable fee in the future, something that will allow the Royals to abide by the EFL's financial rules and spend a decent amount in future windows.

However, they will also benefit from having some experienced players to guide them through difficult times.

Speaking of experienced players, we take a look at three ex-Royals who are still playing!

Adam Le Fondre

The former Royals' super sub was a superb asset for the Berkshire outfit during his time at the club, playing a big part in their 2011/12 promotion-winning campaign, performing well in the Premier League during the following campaign and then thriving once more during 2013/14 before being sold to Cardiff City.

If it wasn't for the club's financial problems, they may have been able to keep hold of him and the only bad thing about Le Fondre's time at the club was the fact he wasn't able to stay longer.

He went out on loan several times during his stay at Cardiff before moving permanently to Bolton Wanderers.

After that, he joined Sydney FC and is still an asset for the Australian team, recording 13 goals in 24 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 season.

Stephen Quinn

Quinn's time in Berkshire was much less successful and that's a huge shame.

Joining on a free transfer back in 2015 following the expiration of his contract at Hull City, he looked to be an excellent addition as part of the club's rebuild, but injuries ruined his stay there.

With this in mind, it's fascinating to know that he's still playing in the EFL. Leaving for Burton in 2018, he then joined Mansfield Town in 2021 and nearly guided them to promotion from League Two last year.

He may have failed in that quest, but he's still going and recently signed a new deal to extend his stay at Nigel Clough's side.

Garath McCleary

He looked excellent when he first joined the Royals back in 2012 and was an asset for a decent chunk of his stay at the club.

However, the Jamaican winger declined quite considerably during the latter stages of his spell at the SCL Stadium and it wouldn't have been a massive surprise if he had retired after that.

But Gareth Ainsworth gave him the opportunity to shine and he hasn't looked back since, spending three successful seasons in Buckinghamshire and registering seven goals and eight assists in 39 league appearances during 2022/23.

And he is under contract for next season too, so he could shine for the Chairboys once again during the 2023/24 season and potentially beyond if his body allows him to carry on.