Norwich City had a disappointing Championship campaign, finishing 13th following their relegation from the Premier League.

Changing from Dean Smith to David Wagner could not recover the season for the Canaries as they dropped off following an impressive start to the league.

They lost just two of their first 12 games and were on course for a top six finish before a dramatic drop-off saw Smith replaced by Wagner.

They're likely to push on next season having already made a couple of signings, stealing a head start on their rivals.

Today we're looking back at some former Norwich players that, incredibly, are still plying their trade...

Luciano Becchio

The Argentinian made his name at Leeds United in the UK before making his move to Carrow Road where he struggled to replicate the form he showed for the Whites. The forward became in a cult hero in Yorkshire, scoring 86 in 221 games.

He moved to Norwich in the 2012/13 season after scoring 19 in 31 games by January. The Canaries were a Premier League side by that point, with Becchio brought in to add firepower to the forward line.

Just 16 appearances in three years meant the Argentinian was released at the end of his three years. He struggled to replicate the form he showed at Leeds, having scored just twice in seven appearances for Rotherham.

A move to Belgrano in Argentina failed to spark Becchio's career before he moved back to Spain to play for Atletico Baleares in the Segunda Division B. Four goals in 14 appearances saw some revival before leaving and moving down the leagues.

Aged 39, he plays for Santa Catalina Atletico, a side in the lower reaches of the Spanish football pyramid.

Leroy Lita

Leroy Lita has enjoyed an enigmatic career, playing for 11 professional clubs throughout the top four divisions in the UK.

Lita started at Bristol City, which earned him a move to Reading, who were promoted in his first season at the club to the Premier League. Despite netting 15 goals in 32 appearances in his first season, impressively followed up with 14 in 38 in the top flight, Lita's form dropped.

That led to a prolific loan spell at Carrow Road, with Lita scoring seven in 16 during the 08/09 season as the Canaries were relegated.

Incredibly, Lita's career took him to 16 different clubs after his loan spell with the Canaries, playing in both Greece and Thailand.

However, following spells at Nuneaton Borough and Hednesford Town, Lita has turned out for non-league side Ilkeston Town. Ilkeston are managed by EFL alumni Jamie Ward, which no doubt played a role in bringing Lita to Derbyshire.

Simeon Jackson

Simeon Jackson gained cult hero status at Carrow Road by playing a significant role in helping the club into the top flight.

The Canadian international joined from Gillingham in 2010 and was pivotal in helping the Canaries win promotion as he netted 13 goals in 41 appearances during their promotion-winning season.

He struggled to rediscover the goalscoring touch he showed at Gillingham and Norwich and subsequently dropped down the leagues.

Still relatively young at 36, Jackson still turns out for Chelmsford City in the National League South.