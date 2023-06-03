Millwall have called upon the services of a plethora of players over the years in an attempt to achieve success in the Football League.

While some individuals have made a major impact for the Lions in recent times, the Championship outfit have made their fair share of mistakes when it comes to recruitment.

With the transfer window set to open later this month, it will be interesting to see how much business Millwall will conduct.

By drafting in some classy operators, the Lions will bolster their chances of achieving a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, Millwall will be determined to fight for a top-six finish again in the upcoming term.

Moving away from that here, though, we have decided to take a look at three former Millwall players who are remarkably still playing.

Ex-Millwall players who we can't believe are still playing?

Stefan Maierhofer

Stefan Maierhofer featured for Millwall in two separate spells.

After initially representing the Lions in 2014, Maierhofer had a brief stint at Wiener Neustadter Sportclub before returning to The Den.

Over the course of his time with Millwall, the forward scored three goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances.

Maierhofer most recently played for Kremser SC.

The 40-year-old, who was also used in a coaching capacity by the Austrian outfit, played 20 league games in the 2022/23 campaign.

Kremser SC are set to part ways with Maierhofer when his contract expires in July.

Is Nathan Tyson still playing?

Nathan Tyson joined Millwall on loan from Derby County in 2013.

The forward went on to feature on four occasions for the Lions before returning to Pride Park.

Last year, Tyson opted to seal a switch to Grantham Town.

The 41-year-old represented Grantham in the Northern Premier League Division One East in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gingerbreads finished 16th in the league standings during this particular term.

Where is Adebayo Akinfenwa playing?

Adebayo Akinfenwa joined Millwall in 2007.

Unfortunately for the forward, he was unable to make a major impact for the Lions, as he only represented the club on nine occasions in all competitions.

Akinfenwa opted to retire from football following a spell with Wycombe Wanderers, before deciding to reverse this decision earlier this year.

The 41-year-old joined Faversham Town in March, and made his debut against Lancing Football Club.

In his first home appearance for the club, Akinfenwa had a spot-kick saved by Sittingbourne's Harrison Pont, who is an outfield player.