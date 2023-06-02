Middlesbrough endured a disappointing end to the season as they were beaten by Coventry City in their play-off semi-final.

However, just reaching the top six was a massive achievement for Boro, who performed superbly after Michael Carrick’s appointment earlier in the campaign.

Therefore, there will be optimism about what the future holds under the former Manchester United coach, who will look to make his own mark on the squad ahead of his first pre-season in charge.

So, there’s likely to be lots of ins and outs at the Riverside Stadium. Of course, that’s nothing new, with many coming and going from Boro over the years, and here we look at THREE players who used to pull on the red shirt that are still involved in the game today…

3 David Wheater

The centre-back came through the ranks at Middlesbrough and made his first league appearance for the club in the 2005/06 season when they were in the top-flight.

He would go on to feature over 150 times for Boro, before leaving for Bolton, where he would spend the bulk of his career. After that, a short spell with Oldham followed, with Wheater then moving back to the north-east to join Darlington.

At 36, he has just finished another season in the game with the club, and although he has discussed the possibility of retirement, Wheater hasn’t yet packed it in. So, that’s a testament to his professionalism over the years.

2 Alvaro Negredo

Negredo was a high-profile arrival for Boro in the 2016/17 season, joining on loan to spearhead Aitor Karanka’s attack as the side returned to the Premier League. And, whilst the campaign ended in disappointment, the Spaniard did score nine goals.

Having signed after his 30th birthday, few envisaged Negredo would still be playing seven years later, but he is, with the ex-Manchester City man having featured 21 times for Cadiz as they sit 13th in La Liga heading into the final day this weekend.

1 Cristhian Stuani

Another exciting addition, Stuani joined Boro in 2015 when they were a Championship side, and he helped as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Following relegation the year after, the Uruguayan joined Girona in Spain, and it’s a real surprise that he is still starring for the side now, as a 36-year-old, having hit an incredible 110 league goals in 194 games since his arrival.

Stuani has nine in the current season, and could help the team finish in the European places this weekend on the final day in Spain.