Hull City had a mixed campaign in the Championship in 2022/23.

Having started the season with Shota Arveladze in charge, he would soon make way, with Andy Dawson filling in until Liam Rosenior took over the reins in November.

From then on, there were positive signs shown, but ultimately, the Tigers ended the campaign sitting 15th in the second tier.

It certainly looks as though it could be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium.

Ex-Hull players you will be shocked to know are still playing

Putting current affairs aside, though, we thought we'd take a look at some former Hull City players whilst there is no current action ongoing.

With that in mind, below, we've identified three former Tigers who we can't believe are still playing at such a good level given their respective ages.

Brad Guzan

Now, goalkeepers are known for playing late into their thirties and that's the case for Brad Guzan.

It is the fact he plays such a key role at 38 that comes as a surprise to us, though.

Currently, Guzan is the leader and captain of MLS outfit Atlanta United, as well as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Guzan only made 16 appearances during his time at Hull, but at 38, already has nine MLS appearances to his name in 2023.

Guzan's current contract expires at the end of 2023, and it will certainly be interesting to see if he continues beyond that.

Is Ahmed Fathi still playing?

Ahmed Fathi is another player still playing professionally despite getting on in age.

Currently, the versatile Egyptian, who has 134 caps for his country, plays for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League.

His time at Hull was only on a short-term basis, but Fathi's longevity in Egypt has been impressive.

For Al Ahly, for example, Fathi has over 350 appearances to his name, and he also has 79 with his current side, Pyramids, where he has been since the 2020/21 season.

Dieumerci Mbokani

Last but by no means least, striker Dieumerci Mbokani is another former Hull City player we're surprised to still see playing at a high level.

Mbokani only made 14 appearances for Hull City during his time at the club, during which he scored no goals.

However, he has scored 150 career goals in 331 professional appearances and currently plays in the Belgian second division.

For his club SK Beveren this past season, Mbokani netted 16 goals and registered eight assists in all competitions, which, considering his age, is very impressive.

He looks as though he has more years left in him yet, too.