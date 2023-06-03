Huddersfield Town looked certain for relegation before the international break before a remarkable turnaround under Neil Warnock saw them climb to finish 18th in the Championship in 2022/23.

What was looking like a precarious situation for the Terriers turned into a comfortable effort of remaining a second tier side.

Without the intervention of Warnock, things could have been different, but ultimately he saw the potential within the team and got the very best out of them.

There's likely to be a turnover of players over the summer as the club looks to rebuild following a poor campaign, meaning players will move on and others will come into the team.

This has been the case over the years, with several still plying their trade elsewhere.

2 Ex-Huddersfield Town players surprisingly still playing

Even players fans might expect to be retired are still actually playing in 2023, defying the expectation of footballers retiring once they reach their mid-30s. With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at three players we can't believe are still playing in 2023.

Radoslaw Majewski

Radoslaw Majewski made his name in England playing for Nottingham Forest, scoring a number of spectacular goals, including one against arch rivals Derby County.

He garnered cult-hero status at the City Ground but failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI under several managers. That opened the door up for the Poland international to join Huddersfield on loan in July 2014.

Despite arriving with an impressive reputation, Majewski struggled for form at the John Smith's Stadium, making just nine appearances for the Terriers.

He later moved to Greece, playing for Veria in the Greek Superleague before returning to Poland, turning out for Lech Poznan. He would later move to Wieczysta Krakow in the Polish lower division, where he is currently still playing.

1 Is Andy Butler still playing?

No-nonsense defender Andy Butler made 58 appearances for the Terriers between 2008 and 2010, becoming a regular in the first team. He made 45 appearances in his first season, before falling out of favour at the John Smith's Stadium and moving to Blackpool on loan in 2009.

Butler had several spells in the lower leagues, turning out for Walsall, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United before dropping into non-league. The centre-back was manager of Doncaster Rovers Belles before moving to Peterborough United as first team coach.

Butler then rejoined Doncaster, assisting their first team before leaving and becoming Youth Development Phase Coach at his old club Scunthorpe. It's here where he turns out for non-league side Farsley Celtic, where he is still currently playing at today.

Paul Dixon

Dixon joined newly promoted Huddersfield in 2012, signing from Dundee United. The Scottish full back was ever present for the Terriers in the Championship before moving back to his former side in 2014.

He did return to England in 2017 when he moved to Grimsby Town but left halfway through his two-year contract. He moved back to Scotland, signing for Falkirk, before joining Peterhead in the Scottish League One. The 36-year-old defender has made12 appearances this season for Peterhead, as they were relegated to the Scottish League Two.