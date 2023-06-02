It was an incredibly disappointing year for Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Bluebirds narrowly avoided relegation after a turbulent campaign that saw both Steve Morison and Mark Hudson dismissed, with Sabri Lamouchi guiding the club to safety following his arrival in January before departing at the end of his short-term contract last month.

Ex-Cardiff City players we are shocked to still see playing

Cardiff were consistent challengers for promotion for much of the previous decade and spent two unsuccessful seasons in the top flight in 2013-14 and 2018-19, but they have struggled towards the wrong end of the Championship in recent years.

Ahead of what looks set to be a big summer for the club, we looked back at previous members of the Bluebirds squad who are surprisingly still playing.

Tom Heaton

Goalkeeper Heaton first joined Cardiff on loan for the 2008-09 season from Manchester United before returning permanently in July 2010.

Heaton was first choice during the 2010-11 season under Dave Jones and was named as the club's Young Player of the Year, but he fell out of favour under Malky Mackay the following season as the Scotsman preferred David Marshall between the sticks.

However, Heaton did still play a crucial role in the Bluebirds' run to the FA Cup final that campaign, saving two penalties in the shoot-out win over Crystal Palace in the semi-final at Wembley.

The 37-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2012 and moved to Bristol City before spells with Burnley and Aston Villa.

Heaton re-joined Man United in July 2021, and he has made three appearances for the club since his return to Old Trafford, spending much of the time as back-up to David de Gea.

David Marshall

Like Heaton, Marshall is also still continuing his playing career.

Marshall arrived in South Wales from Norwich City in May 2009 and was a regular for much of his time at the club, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

The Scotsman earned plenty of plaudits during his season in the top flight despite the Bluebirds' relegation, with Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher naming him in their Premier League team of the year.

Marshall was named as the club's captain in September 2014 following Hudson's departure, but he left for Hull City in August 2016 for a fee that is thought to have been worth up to £5 million.

The 38-year-old had stints with Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers before joining Hibernian last May, featuring in all of Hibs' league games this season and captaining Lee Johnson's side.

Cameron Jerome

Striker Jerome enjoyed a successful two-year spell at the Cardiff City Stadium between 2004 and 2006, scoring 27 goals in 79 appearances.

Jerome departed for Birmingham City in May 2006 for an initial £3 million, spending five years at St Andrew's before moving to Stoke City.

He went on to play for Crystal Palace, Norwich, Derby County, Turkish side Goztepe, Milton Keynes Dons and Luton Town and currently plies his trade for Bolton Wanderers in League One after making the move to the University of Bolton Stadium in January.

However, Jerome has found his minutes limited with the Trotters so far and is yet to get off the mark after 11 appearances for the club.