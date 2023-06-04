Burnley will be aiming to make a positive start to their return to the Premier League later this year under the guidance of Vincent Kompany.

Having accumulated an incredible impressive total of 101 points in the Championship last season, it will be interesting to see how the Clarets will fare at the highest level.

During the 2022/23 campaign, all three of the sides who achieved promotion to the top-flight in the prior term (Nottingham Forest, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth) managed to achieve safety.

In order to replicate this feat, Burnley may need to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

As well as potentially drafting in some fresh faces, the Clarets may also decide to swoop for some individuals who possess a great deal of experience.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three ex-Burnley players who we can't quite believe are still playing in 2023.

Who are the 3 ex-Burnley players who we can't believe are still playing?

Phil Bardsley

Phil Bardsley joined Burnley on a permanent basis in 2017 following a stint at Stoke City.

In what was his second spell with the Clarets, the defender made 57 appearances for the club in the Premier League.

Bardsley also represented Barnsley in the Europa League (qualifying stage) on four occasions.

The 37-year-old joined Stockport County earlier this year, and participated in three games for the club during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Stockport recently confirmed on their official website that Bardsley is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Steven Fletcher

Signed by Burnley in 2009, Fletcher only spent one season with the club before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2009/10 season, Fletcher managed to finish the term as the club's top-scorer, as he netted eight goals.

Now 36-years-old, the forward is still playing at a relatively high level.

During the most recent campaign, Fletcher provided 16 direct goal contributions in 39 appearances for Dundee United.

Despite Fletcher's positive performances, the Terrors suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership in May.

Is former Burnley goalkeeper Diego Penny still playing?

At the age of 39, Diego Penny is remarkably still playing.

Penny joined Burnley in 2008 following a spell with Coronel Bolognesi.

The goalkeeper failed to make a major impact for the Clarets as he only featured on four occasions during his time at Turf Moor.

Penny currently plays for Deportivo Garcilaso

The former Burnley man has made 11 appearances for the Peruvian outfit in the Liga 1 Apertura this year.